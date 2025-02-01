Marketplace.
image 1 of Glam & Style Rose Pink LED Storage Case - Beauty & Make up

Glam & Style Rose Pink LED Storage Case - Beauty & Make up

No ratings yet

Write a review

£19.99

£19.99/each

Sold and sent by Senza Group Ltd

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

Glam & Style Rose Pink LED Storage Case - Beauty & Make up
ROSE LED VANITY CASE. Ever searched for a lipstick and can’t find it! Now you can simply pop all your make up in this gorgeous storage case with everything in one place. The lid can be removed and used as a stand alone mirror for completing make up and hair looks. So easy to use, simply add 3 x AAA batteries to the back of the mirror then press the on off button and it moves into standby mode. The sensor on the front of the mirror then operates the led light on and off.
Sold by Senza Group Ltd (MPL Home Ltd)

View all Makeup & Accessories

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here