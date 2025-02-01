Glam & Style Rose Pink LED Storage Case - Beauty & Make up

ROSE LED VANITY CASE. Ever searched for a lipstick and can’t find it! Now you can simply pop all your make up in this gorgeous storage case with everything in one place. The lid can be removed and used as a stand alone mirror for completing make up and hair looks. So easy to use, simply add 3 x AAA batteries to the back of the mirror then press the on off button and it moves into standby mode. The sensor on the front of the mirror then operates the led light on and off.

Sold by Senza Group Ltd (MPL Home Ltd)