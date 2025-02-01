Sensse Butterskin Shaver

The Sensse Butterskin Shaver is a grooming companion that spreads love, not stubble.

The Sensse Butterskin Shaver glides like butter, leaving your skin feeling silky-smooth.

Bi-Directional Blade Technology

The Butterskin Shaver boasts innovative blades that work in both directions. Say goodbye to awkward angles and hello to a smooth, precise shave.

Super Lightweight Design

Perfect for travel or everyday use, this shaver won’t weigh you down. It’s like carrying a feather in your grooming kit!

Gentle on Sensitive Skin

Designed with your skin in mind, it minimizes irritation and redness. No more razor burn or discomfort!

Wet & Dry Use

Whether you prefer a quick dry shave or a luxurious wet shave, it’s got you covered. Take it into the shower without a care in the world.

Beard Trimmer Attachment

Customize your style with the included beard trimmer. From 0.5mm to 7mm, create the look you want effortlessly.