Marketplace.
image 1 of Sensse Trimkini

Sensse Trimkini

No ratings yet

Write a review

£30.00

£30.00/each

Sold and sent by Senza Group Ltd

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

Sensse Trimkini
The Sensse Trimkini Shaver is your 2-in-1 bare necessity!The SENSSE TRIMKINI Shaver is a versatile beauty tool designed to handle any hair length - whether it’s on your face or in your bikini area! No nicks, cuts, or ingrown hairs.2 Detachable Stainless Steel BladesWith precision and ease, this shaver tackles unwanted hair. Whether you’re shaping your brows or tidying up your bikini line, the dual blades have you covered.Wave Goodbye to IrritationNo more redness or discomfort! The SENSSE TRIMKINI ensures a smooth, irritation-free experience, leaving your skin feeling soft and cared for.Compact and Travel-FriendlyTake it with you wherever you go. Its compact design makes it perfect for travel or quick touch-ups on the move.Cruelty-Free BeautyRest assured, no animals were involved in the development or testing of this product. It’s all about self-care you really can feel good about.
Sold by Senza Group Ltd (MPL Home Ltd)

View all Grooming

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here