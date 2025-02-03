Cooks Professional Luxury Rotary Waffle Maker | Powerful 920W | Non-Stick | Easy Clean | Silver

Quick Make delicious waffles in less than 5 minutes with no hassle. Easy to use Just pour in your ingredients, and the electric waffle maker will tell you when your waffles are ready to eat. Rotating The simple to use rotating waffle machine means perfect, restaurant quality waffles every time. Easy to clean Non-stick coating, locking mechanism and removable drip tray, so you'll never make a mess. Extended Warranty 2-year extended warranty. Cooks Professional Luxury Rotary Waffle Maker Treat yourself to a heavenly home-made waffle with your favourite toppings, whether it’s a generous helping of vanilla ice cream, chocolate sauce, drenched in syrup or simply sprinkled in sugar. In less than five minutes you can enjoy Belgian waffles for breakfast, as a delicious snack or dessert on-demand. This powerful, compact waffle maker couldn’t be easier to use, simply prepare your ingredients, then when optimum cooking temperature is reached, coat the non-stick plates with butter or vegetable oil and pour on the mixture. Once the adjoining plates are locked tightly in place, rotate 180 degrees to the right using the handle until it’s securely locked in position. After approximately three minutes the mixture will be evenly distributed, return it to its original position where you can check if the waffle is cooked sufficiently, if not simply close the lid until the optimum colour has been reached, serve and enjoy. The waffle maker features green indicator light which illuminates when the perfect cooking temperature has been reached and has a handle that folds inwards for easy storage. The durable non-stick coated cooking plates are easy to clean, and there’s a locking mechanism to hold the plates together and a drip tray to catch any spillages which can be removed easily and hand-washed. The powerful 920W device creates 1” thick, 6.7” diameter Belgian waffles. Extended Warranty 2-year extended warranty automatically applied when you purchase direct from Cooks Professional. K522

Sold by Cooks Professional Limited