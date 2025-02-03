Living and Home Silicone Kitchen Utensil Set 11 Pieces - Black

Featuring 11 essential pieces, this set caters to almost every culinary need. Crafted from food-grade silicone, these utensils are durable and heat-resistant up to 446°F (230°C), ensuring they can handle your hottest cooking tasks. The soft silicone material is gentle on non-stick pots and pans, preventing scratches and damage. Cleaning is a breeze thanks to the non-stick, easy-to-wash surface. Available in a unified color, this elegant set will enhance the look of your kitchen while providing the functionality you need.

Made of food-grade silicone, safe for cooking Heat-resistant up to 230°C, less deformation Non-stick material, easy to clean

Sold by Living and Home (Living and Home Limited)