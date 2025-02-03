Einhell PICOBELLA Power X-Change Patio Cleaner 18V Bare Unit

The Einhell PICOBELLA Power X-Change Patio Cleaner can be used anywhere in the home and garden, without dependency on sources of electricity. Flexible forward/reverse brush operation means maximum results can be achieved while the brushes are guided smoothly at the same time. Extra flexibility is also provided by infinitely adjustable speed control. For easy wet cleaning in just one step there is an integrated garden hose connection to enable thorough cleaning. Thereby the water consumption can be adjusted as required thanks included water control valve. Brushes can be changed at the press of a button, completely tool-free. A special side brush is suitable for perimeter work right up to the edge. The all-round guard hood guides the dirt in the right direction. Quick results are ensured by extra-wide rotating brush rollers. The height-adjustable aluminium tube can be adjusted to individual requirements for back-friendly operation. In addition, the PICOBELLA has an ergonomic handle with soft grip and an additional handle with a practical integrated garden hose guide. Supplied with a medium brush, suitable for cleaning stone. Comes as a Bare Unit, NO battery or charger supplied. Specification: Rotation Speed: 800-1,400/min.Brush Ø: 115mmWorking Width: 215mmWeight: 4.1kg

Sold by Trade Hut Direct (Trade Hut Direct Ltd)