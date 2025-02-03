Cooks Professional Bread Maker with Fruit and Seed Dispenser

Effective Can bake the perfect loaf in under 1 hour. Ingredient dispenser Built in section for you to add your nuts, seeds, fruit or herbs and they will automatically be dispensed at the correct baking point. Functions Choose from 19 different programmes, whether you want to make soft bread, whole-wheat, multigrain, or you can even boil jams and marmalades, there’s also a 60 minute keep warm function and you can delay it until you want your bread to be ready and it will automatically start the baking process at the correct time. Included accessories You also receive a hook, measuring cup and measuring spoon along with a full instruction manual complete with great recipes for you to try with your bread maker. Extended Warranty 2-year extended warranty. Cooks Professional Bread Maker with Fruit and Seed Dispenser Nothing beats the smell of freshly baking bread, or the taste of a homemade loaf, and with this innovative bread maker with fruit and seed dispenser from Cooks Professional, you can have fresh bread anytime you like. So easy to use, simply put the ingredients into the non-stick pan, select your desired programme and the bread maker does the rest. You can even keep an eye on your bake through the handy viewing window. With 19 functions to choose from, this bread maker really does do it all. You can even fill the handy ingredients dispenser with your chosen nuts, seeds or herbs and the machine will automatically distribute them into your dough at the right time, saving you the fuss and worry of disturbing your breads cooking cycle. There’s also a 60-minute keep warm function in case you’re not around when the programme finishes. There’s even a delay function, so that you can delay the baking process until the time that you want your bread to be ready and then it will automatically start cooking at the right time, so the process can start even when you’re not near the machine. So treat yourself to freshly baked bread every morning, or spend time experimenting with different flavour combinations and textures using the ingredient dispenser. Other features include settings for making French bread, cake, and even for boiling jams and marmalades. You can also select the level of brown for your crust and completely tailor your bread to suit you and your family’s tastes. This brilliant bread maker also comes with a hook to remove the kneading blade from the loaf, a measuring cup and a double-ended measuring spoon for measuring in tablespoons and teaspoons. Extended Warranty 2-year extended warranty automatically applied when you purchase direct from Cooks Professional. G3271

