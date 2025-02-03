Cooks Professional | Black | Buffet Warmer | 3-Sections | 6L Capacity | Hot Plate Function | Temperature Control

Large capacity Allowing you to serve up to 4L of food, evenly split between 3 sections!

Multi–functional Transforming from a flatbed hot plate to a 3–section buffet warmer in seconds.

Easy–to–use Simply plug in the appliance and a red indication light will appear, select your desired temperature, and when this is reached the light will turn off and the warmer is ready to use.

Serve up a feast in style, with this Cooks Professional MK3 3–Section Buffet Warming Tray. With a whopping 6L combined capacity, this all–in–one buffet warmer is a must for any home entertaining, allowing you to keep your family and friends supplied with hot food with ease.

Designed with versatility in mind, this impressive buffet warmer comes with the ability to store up to 3 separate meals, from meats, vegetables, and curries, to soups and side dishes. Then in seconds the sections come out, allowing you to transform the appliance into a flat hotplate – giving you more options in what meals you wish to serve.

Each separate section has a clear lid to lock in heat and moisture, and an adjustable temperature dial allows you to select the perfect heat level for your meal. What’s more a built–in indicator light will light up when the unit is warming, and will turn off when your desired temperature has been reached. It also includes two safe and sturdy handles for simple transportation and table–top serving.

Extended Warranty

2-year extended warranty automatically applied when you purchase direct from Cooks Professional.

K379