Cooks Professional 6 Piece Egg Cup Set | Made From Durable Stoneware | Multi-Colour

Set of 6 Enough for large families or visiting guests

Colourful Comes as a 6 pack with 1 of each of the following colours lagoon blue, ruby red, heather purple, burnt orange, misty grey and summer teal

Stylish design Featuring bright colours in a graduated design, made to match an array of Cooks Professional products such as mugs, bowls, espresso cups and a huge range of cast iron cookware so all your kitchen crockery can match perfectly

Durable Made from high-quality stoneware

Warranty 2-year warranty *See T&Cs

Cooks Professional 6-Piece Multi-Colour Egg Cups

Enjoy your morning boiled egg in style with this set of six multicoloured egg cups from Cooks Professional. Perfect as a gift or to add a splash of colour to your kitchen, this set features one lagoon blue, one ruby red, one heather purple, one burnt orange, one misty grey and one summer teal egg cup.

Each egg cup features a stylish graduated design, made to perfectly match the Cooks Professional cast iron cookware range. They are made from high-quality clay and specially fired to give a smooth, blended colour range of stoneware.

Easy to clean, the egg cups are dishwasher and microwave safe.

Specifications

Dimensions D5 x H6.5cm

Weight 600g

Capacity 40ml

Dishwasher safe

Microwave safe

G4111 - Set of 6 (1 of each colour)