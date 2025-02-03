Cooks Professional Food Slicer | 150W | Three Blade Styles | Variable Slicing Thickness 1-15mm

Versatile Slices cold meats, cheeses, breads, vegetables and much more. Durable 19-centimetre stainless steel blade which is perfect to slice through a variety of foods. Variable Simply choose your desired thickness from 1 – 15 millimetres and place the food on the feeding table. Safe Strong steel body with non-slip feet and handguard to ensure full safety whilst in use. Extended Warranty 2-year extended warranty. Cooks Professional 150W Food Slicer with Three Blades Effortlessly slice a wide variety of meats, breads, vegetables and cheeses with this superb 150W food slicer from Cooks Professional. This versatile machine is both compact and stylish, it is sure to look good on any kitchen surface or can be easily stored away in a cupboard when not in use. The durable 19cm stainless steel blade can cut slices up to H110 x L110 x W90mm thick. The straight edge blade is suitable for all-round needs, slicing food such as breads, cheeses and vegetables. The serrated blade will cut through meats to give a deli finish, from wafer thin slices to hearty pieces. The wave blade will handle soft foods with ease, whether its breads, fruits or cheeses, it will ensure a soft and smooth cut every time. The food slicer is easy to use, simply select your desired thickness, from 1-15mm, then place the food on the feeding table and use the hand guard to gently move the food across the blade giving the perfect slice. There are two settings for the blade speed, constant or intermittent, with a simple switch to choose. The slicer also features an end piece holder to protect your fingers, and non-slip rubber suction feet so the base won't move during use. Also available are two extra blades for alternative slicing, the serrated blade can be used for meats and the wave blade is multifunctional and suitable for soft or hard foods such as meat, fruit, cheese and vegetables. Extended Warranty 2-year extended warranty automatically applied when you purchase direct from Cooks Professional. K245

Sold by Cooks Professional Limited