Cooks Professional Retro Popcorn Maker | Powerful 310W | Simple One-Touch Operation | Easy Clean

Popcorn at home Make your very own crunchy and delicious popcorn from home, or use as the perfect addition to a party or wedding this machine will make 19.5 litres of popcorn in just 1 hour, enough to please all your friends, family or guests. Classic retro design It will become a real feature and stand out in any household or at an event, adding 1950s vibes with its county fair feel. Powerful and easy to use This powerful 310W popcorn machine has simple one-touch operation to make popcorn-making even easier. User-friendly This machine is designed to make popcorn making fun and easy, it features a crank handle, so you can tip your popcorn out easily, a removable container for easy cleaning, and easy access doors into the cabinet. Built-in light The internal lights will not only light up your machine but also keep any popcorn warm, it also features a stunning light-up popcorn sign. Extended Warranty 2-year extended warranty. Cooks Professional Retro Popcorn Maker Impress your friends and family with this stunning, retro popcorn maker from Cooks Professional. Watch as your homemade popcorn spills out of the inside popcorn kettle and fills up the glass cabinet. The popcorn itself is made inside a stainless-steel container that has an integrated heating system and stirrer. Once it’s ready it will begin to spill out of the container and then you can tip the popcorn, using the crank handle, into the cabinet and start again. When you’re ready to tuck into your homemade popcorn you can open the door and fill up your popcorn boxes. It’s even easy to clean as the popcorn container is easily removable. With one-touch operation, it’s never been easier to make popcorn from home, or even better, at an event like a wedding, it will create a stunning feature that all your guests will love as they enjoy their individually flavoured popcorn. A great feature for a party, wedding or just making an even better at-home cinema experience for you and all your friends. The retro design takes its inspiration from a 1950s diner, with an eye-catching design that will look great in your home. The base unit features non-slip rubber feet for added safety and it also comes with a popcorn measuring scoop. Extended Warranty 2-year extended warranty automatically applied when you purchase direct from Cooks Professional. G3453

Sold by Cooks Professional Limited