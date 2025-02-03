Marketplace.
Cooks Professional Automatic Ice Maker | 2.2L Water Tank | Quick and Easy with 2 Ice Size Options | Copper

Large capacity 2.2-litre water tank capacity with a daily production capacity of 13 kilograms in 24 hoursNo plumbing required Simply plug in to a mains power socket, fill with water and let it do the rest for you2 ice size options Select whether you want small or large ice cubesQuick Makes ice in as little as 6 minutesWarranty 2-year warranty *See T&CsCooks Professional Ice MakerMake sure your party guests never go without a cold drink with the ice maker from Cooks Professional. This easy to use machine will give you ice in as little as six minutes and can make either small or large ice cubes. It has an impressive production capacity of 13kg in 24 hours.Easy to useWith no plumbing necessary it’s so easy to use, simply fill the water tank up to the maximum fill line, replace the ice basket, turn it on and select the cube size it’s as easy as that. The machine will alert you if the water runs out and will also tell you when the ice is ready. The ice making cycle lasts between 6-13 minutes depending on the cube size you’ve selected*.StylishThis compact ice maker has a stylish design and comes in either red or silver to suit any kitchen. It is the perfect gadget for barbeques, parties or in offices, and it even comes with a free ice scoop. The machine also features a transparent viewing window to check on the progress of the ice*Please note The ice making cycle lasts 6-13 minutes depending on the ice cube size and the roomtemperature. The recommended room temperature for use is 10°C- 43°C.G2796 - RedG2797 - SilverG3471 - Copper
