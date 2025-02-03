Cooks Professional Electric Salt & Pepper Mill Set | Adjustable Grind Settings | Simple One-Button Operation | Graphite

Stylish Contemporary designed mills in a range of colours

Fully adjustable Each mill can be adjusted allowing for fine to coarse grinding

Fully automatic The electric mills grind automatically and are activated with a simple touch of a button

Easy to refill To refill the mills, simply turn the top cover anti-clockwise, remove the top and fill the lower part of the base

Warranty 2-year warranty

Cooks Professional Electric Salt and Pepper Mill

Add a contemporary twist to your dining table with this pair of salt and pepper mills from Cooks Professional. The striking mills are designed in a choice of three contemporary colours stainless steel, copper and graphite.

Both mills are fully adjustable and can be used for coarse and fine grinding. To alter the grade, turn the adjustment dial on the base. Simple to use, the mills automatically grind the salt or pepper and are activated with an innovative one-touch system, allowing them to be used one-handed.

To refill the mills, simply turn the top cover anti-clockwise, remove the top and fill the lower part of the base with either salt or pepper.

Register your product for a free extended 2-year warranty by visiting our website cooksprofessional The product must be registered, along with your contact information, within 30 days of purchase. For full terms and conditions please visit our website.

Specification

Dimensions D5.2 x H22.3cm

Weight 286g

4 x AA batteries required per mill (not included)

Only suitable for sea salt and whole peppercorns

G2141 Stainless Steel

G2142 Copper

G2143 Graphite