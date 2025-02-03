Cooks Professional Automatic Can Opener | Simple One Touch Operation | Red & Black

Effortless can opening Cooks Professional electric tin opener does all the hard work for you with its one-touch operation. Just place it on the can, press the button, and watch the automatic can opener do the job - leaving you with a perfectly opened can, every time. Designed for everyone Whether you're right or left handed, the versatile design of our can openers caters to all. It's also a game-changer for those with joint or muscle issues. Let us take the strain off your hands and make a can opening a breeze, so you can enjoy your favourite foods. Safe and clean lid removal After the can opener has completed its job, the built-in magnet gracefully lifts the lid off, leaving you with a smooth, clean edge - no more sharp edges. It's a simple and safe way to dispose of the lid, ensuring your kitchen stays clean and hazard-free. Battery operated for cordless convenience The electric can opener is cordless, giving you the freedom to use it wherever you need it. Whether you're in your kitchen or hosting a picnic, our electric can openers are powered by just four AA batteries (not included) for ultimate convenience. Extended Warranty 2-year extended warranty. Cooks Professional Automatic Can Opener If you struggle to open tin cans, then you need the automatic can opener from Cooks Professional. It is easy to use and can get your cans open quickly and safely. Now you can open any tin with a single touch! So simple to operate - just place the automatic can opener on top of the can and at the press of a single button, it easily opens without leaving behind sharp edges. When cutting is complete, just lift the can opener and the built-in magnet will effortlessly lift the lid for you. Extended Warranty 2-year extended warranty automatically applied when you purchase direct from Cooks Professional. K184

Sold by Cooks Professional Limited