Marketplace.
image 1 of Cooks Professional Retro Edition Candy Floss Maker | Simple One-Button Operation | Candy Floss Sticks Included | Sleek Red Finish

Cooks Professional Retro Edition Candy Floss Maker | Simple One-Button Operation | Candy Floss Sticks Included | Sleek Red Finish

No ratings yet

Write a review
This product's currently out of stock
Rest of shelf

Sold and sent by Cooks Professional Limited

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

Cooks Professional Retro Edition Candy Floss Maker | Simple One-Button Operation | Candy Floss Sticks Included | Sleek Red Finish
Recreate your favourite fairground treat at home with the Cooks Professional Retro Edition Candy Floss Maker. This fun kitchen gadget and nostalgic snack is perfect for children’s parties, entertaining friends and family, or simply satisfying your own sweet tooth and taking you on a trip down memory lane.It uses halogen heating technology to transform sugar into buckets of delicious candy floss in no time at all – experiment by adding different flavourings and colours into the mix until you discover your favourite combination.The 1950s diner inspired design is emphasised by the metallic red finish and contrasting white bowl, making for a stylish kitchen gadget that will soon take pride of place in your kitchen. After use, the bowl and splash guard can be removed for easy, hassle–free cleaning.Features and BenefitsSimple one–button operation– Easy to use and fun for all the family, taking the hassle out of preparing this fun fairground snack.Removable splash guard– For quick and easy cleaning when the fun is over.Sleek red finish– For that retro 1950’s, diner–inspired look.Extended Warranty2-year extended warranty automatically applied when you purchase direct from Cooks Professional.D9065
Sold by Cooks Professional Limited

View all Small Kitchen Appliances

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here