Cooks Professional Retro Edition Candy Floss Maker | Simple One-Button Operation | Candy Floss Sticks Included | Sleek Red Finish

Recreate your favourite fairground treat at home with the Cooks Professional Retro Edition Candy Floss Maker. This fun kitchen gadget and nostalgic snack is perfect for children’s parties, entertaining friends and family, or simply satisfying your own sweet tooth and taking you on a trip down memory lane.

It uses halogen heating technology to transform sugar into buckets of delicious candy floss in no time at all – experiment by adding different flavourings and colours into the mix until you discover your favourite combination.

The 1950s diner inspired design is emphasised by the metallic red finish and contrasting white bowl, making for a stylish kitchen gadget that will soon take pride of place in your kitchen. After use, the bowl and splash guard can be removed for easy, hassle–free cleaning.

Features and Benefits

Simple one–button operation– Easy to use and fun for all the family, taking the hassle out of preparing this fun fairground snack.

Removable splash guard– For quick and easy cleaning when the fun is over.

Sleek red finish– For that retro 1950’s, diner–inspired look.

Extended Warranty

2-year extended warranty automatically applied when you purchase direct from Cooks Professional.

D9065