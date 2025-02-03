Cooks Professional 10-Piece Cocktail Set | Stainless Steel | Recipe Book Included | Rose Gold

10-piece cocktail set Included in the set is a 500ml shaker, a 30ml/60ml jigger, 2 pouring spouts, a twisted fork/spoon, a bar strainer, a bottle opener, a wire strainer, a muddler and a recipe book

Stainless-steel Thermal properties to help keep your cocktail cool as you make it as well as making the set durable

Recipe book Included with the set is a recipe book that has 10 alcoholic and non-alcoholic recipes, perfect to get you started

Extended Warranty 2-year extended warranty.

Cooks Professional 10-Piece Cocktail Set with Recipe Book

Treat yourself or your guests to some delicious homemade cocktails with this 10-piece cocktail set from Cooks Professional. This set comes with everything you need, including a cocktail recipe book, to get started on cocktail making.

The stainless-steel design also makes the set resistant to chipping and should you have a clumsy guest trying their hand at cocktail making, you can breathe easy knowing it won’t smash if dropped. The stylish cocktail making set is designed in a contemporary metallic design, perfect for all homes.

The included recipe book has all the classics such as cosmopolitans, mojitos, espresso martini and even recipes for mocktails so you don’t always have to include alcohol.

The set contains

500ml shaker

30/60ml jigger

2 pouring spouts

Twisted spoon/fork

Bar strainer

Bottle opener

Wire strainer

Muddler

Recipe book

This cocktail set comes in a stylish gift box and includes a recipe book, making it the perfect present for someone, all year round.

Extended Warranty

2-year extended warranty automatically applied when you purchase direct from Cooks Professional.

G4355