Zennox Handheld Carpet and Upholstery Washer | Green

Easy cleaning Remove unwanted stains and spots from carpets, rugs and upholstery

Lightweight Handheld, compact and weighs only 2.7 kilograms for easy use

Deals with spills Quick to use for removal of sudden spills, stains or marks

Multi-purpose Can also be used for washing and cleaning car upholstery

Extended Warranty 2-year extended warranty.

Revive your carpets, rugs and upholstery without hiring expensive carpet cleaners with this handheld carpet and upholstery washer from Zennox. Over time soft furnishings become marked, stained and lose their vibrant colours through general wear and tear. Now you can refresh your home and bring your upholstery back to life. Spillages will no longer be a problem the light, compact, powerful design with its rigid cleaning brush is tough on unwanted stains.

Simply pour your preferred cleaning solution into the 300ml freshwater tank and operate the spray and vacuum mode over the stain until its gone. The dirty water is channeled into a separate 900ml tank once you’ve finished, then rinse the device with clean water and dry. Its compact size means it can be easily stored ready for next time.

Please note foaming detergents are not advised, and it is recommended to dry vacuum any area before using the handheld cleaner. Three spare brush heads also available.

G4714