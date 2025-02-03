Cooks Professional Slow Cooker | 2.5L | 2 Heat Settings plus Keep Warm Function | Removable Easy-Clean Ceramic Bowl

Precise temperature control panel Our analogue slow cooker allows you to adjust your cooking settings with ease simplicity, ensuring your dishes come out just the way you want them. Easy-to-clean energy efficient Our sleek, high-quality satin black paint finish not only exudes sophistication but also stands out in a sea of plain metal pots. Cooks Professional removable stoneware one pot cooker is not only easy to clean but also dishwasher-safe. It harnesses a robust 160-watt power to deliver efficient, budget-friendly cooking every time. Cool-touch handles Safety and convenience go hand in hand. Our cool-touch handles allow you to transport your masterpiece with ease, giving you the confidence to serve directly from the cooker to your plate. Transparent glass lid With the Cooks Professional 2.5 litre slow cooker (L26 x W26 x H23cm), there are no secrets in the kitchen. The included clear glass lid lets you watch your culinary masterpiece come to life. Keep an eye on your dishes without lifting the lid and losing heat and flavour. Extended Warranty 2-year extended warranty. Cooks Professional 2.5 Litre Slow CookerCook delicious dishes with ease with this 2.5 litre slow cooker from Cooks Professional. There’s no need to spend hours slaving away over a hot stove as this slow cooker will do all the hard work for you. Simply select your favourite ingredients, choose your required temperature setting, then sit back and relax. The slow cooker will work its magic throughout the day or night, with your food ready to serve when you’re ready to eat. The slow cooker also has a ‘keep-warm’ function, for keeping already cooked food warmed through until you are ready to eat it. Thanks to this handy keep-warm setting, this slow cooker can also transform into a buffet-style serving station instantly, keeping food warm for up to four hours, great for allowing guests to help themselves. The prolonged process of slow cooking allows any meat that’s being cooked to tenderise, maximising flavour and juiciness. The versatile cooker is great for soups, stews, casseroles, curries and much more. There is even a handful of recipes in the instruction manual to help get your started. Once the meal is finished, simply remove the inside cooking bowl and wash either in the dishwasher or in warm, soapy water. This slow cooker is the perfect cooking aid for anyone with a busy lifestyle who still wants to enjoy delicious home-cooked meals. Extended Warranty2-year extended warranty automatically applied when you purchase direct from Cooks Professional. K352

Sold by Cooks Professional Limited