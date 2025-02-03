Cooks Professional Compact Air Fryer | 2L Capacity | 900W | Manual Timer & Temperature Control

Effortless Cooking Our 2.0L Air Fryer with a 30-minute timer and 900W power lets you prepare delicious meals with ease, from crispy fries to mouthwatering chicken wings. Energy-Saving Technology With its advanced design, this air fryer circulates hot air efficiently, reducing the need for excessive oil and saving you money on cooking expenses. Healthy and Guilt-Free Enjoy your favorite fried foods without the guilt. Our air fryer promotes healthy cooking by using minimal oil, resulting in lower fat content and healthier meals. Precise Temperature Control Take control of your cooking with a temperature range from 60 to 200 degrees Celsius. Whether you're baking, grilling, or frying, achieve perfect results every time. Easy to Clean Say goodbye to scrubbing stubborn food residue. The removable non-stick basket and pan make cleaning a breeze. Spend less time on cleanup and more time enjoying your meals. Cooks Professional Compact Air Fryer Introducing our revolutionary 2.0L Air Fryer with a 30-minute timer, designed to simplify your cooking experience while promoting a healthier lifestyle. With its sleek black exterior and powerful 900W motor, this air fryer is a perfect addition to any modern kitchen. One of the standout features of this appliance is its energy-saving capabilities. By utilizing advanced technology, it efficiently circulates hot air around your food, requiring little to no oil for that crispy, golden texture you love. Not only does this save you money on cooking oil, but it also reduces the overall fat content in your favorite dishes. Say goodbye to greasy meals and hello to guilt-free indulgence! Maintaining a precise cooking temperature is crucial for achieving the perfect results, and our air fryer offers a temperature control range from 60 to 200 degrees Celsius. Whether you're baking, grilling, roasting, or frying, you have complete control over the cooking process. Prepare a wide variety of dishes with ease, from crispy fries and tender chicken wings to delectable pastries and succulent vegetables. Cleaning up after a delicious meal can be a hassle, but not with our easy-clean design. There movable non-stick basket and pan make cleanup a breeze. Simply remove and wash basket by hand for effortless maintenance. Spend more time enjoying your meals and less time scrubbing pots and pans. We understand the importance of health-conscious cooking, and our air fryer has been carefully engineered to deliver nutritious meals without compromising on taste by reducing the need for excessive oil, you can enjoy your favorite fried foods with significantly less fat. Take control of your diet while still savoring the flavors you love. Extended Warranty 2-year extended warranty automatically applied when you purchase direct from Cooks Professional K284

Sold by Cooks Professional Limited