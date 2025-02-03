Cooks Professional Electric Salt & Pepper Mill Set with Bamboo Base | Adjustable Grind Settings | Simple One-Button Operation | Graphite / Bamboo

Culinary precision made easy Elevate your dishes to gourmet status with one-handed electric pepper mill set. The electric salt and pepper grinder set, powered by 4 x AA batteries (not included), feature an effortless touch-button operation that makes seasoning your food easier than ever.

Customisable seasoning Master the art of seasoning with fully adjustable grind settings of our electric salt grinder, allowing you to go from a fine dusting to a hearty sprinkle. Enjoy the sensory delight of freshly ground sea salt and whole peppercorns.

Stainless steel durability Crafted from high-grade stainless steel, our salt and pepper grinder sets are not only visually appealing but also built to last. The compact dimensions of D5.2 x H22.3cm mean the electric salt pepper mill set will effortlessly fit into your kitchen setup.

Hassle-free refills Say goodbye to messy refills! The streamlined refill system makes it a breeze to replenish your salt and pepper. Simply twist the top lid counterclockwise to remove it, and fill the base effortlessly.

Handy Bamboo Base The salt and pepper grinders come with a handy bamboo standing base for storage.

Extended Warranty 2-year extended warranty.

Add a contemporary twist to your dining table with this pair of salt and pepper mills from Cooks Professional.

Both mills are fully adjustable and can be used for coarse and fine grinding. To alter the grade, turn the adjustment dial on the base. Simple to use, the mills automatically grind the salt or pepper and are activated with an innovative one-touch system, allowing them to be used one-handed.

To refill the mills, simply turn the top cover anti-clockwise, remove the top and fill the lower part of the base with either salt or pepper.

Extended Warranty

2-year extended warranty automatically applied when you purchase direct from Cooks Professional.

Only suitable for sea salt and whole peppercorns.

K395