Cooks Professional Kitchen Storage Set | 5-Piece Square with Bamboo Lids | Bread Biscuit Tea Coffee Sugar | Black

Modern stylish kitchen organisation Cooks Professional kitchen storage sets exude timeless elegance. Each container is made from durable, powder coated stainless steel with a sleek, raised diamond pattern and writing, topped with an airtight bamboo lid. Their modern design fits them seamlessly into any kitchen aesthetic.

Five piece set This set includes a bread bin, biscuit tin and tea, coffee and sugar canisters - all conveniently labelled for your convenience.

Built to last Our kitchen storage sets aren’t just there to look pretty - they are built to withstand the test of time. Constructed from stainless steel and protected with their powder coating, they are durable as well as stylish and practical.

Generous capacity With dimensions tailored to suit your needs, our kitchen canisters offer generous storage space without taking up too much counter space.

Extended Warranty 2-year extended warranty.

Bread, biscuits, tea, coffee and sugar are staples in any kitchen. With the Cooks Professional five-piece kitchen storage sets, your kitchen classics can look as great as they taste.

Keep your food fresher for longer by storing items away in these stylish containers. Help to prolong their life by keeping them covered whilst keeping your worktops looking clean and tidy.

Each container has its own label, so you know what’s in what at a glance. They will add a stylish yet practical element to any kitchen. Their modern design means they’ll fit seamlessly into any kitchen.

2-year extended warranty automatically applied when you purchase direct from Cooks Professional.

K266