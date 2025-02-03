Cooks Professional 4 Piece Egg Cup Set | Made From Durable Stoneware | White

Set of 4 ceramic egg cups Serve up your breakfast eggs in style with this Cooks Professional egg cup set. Perfect for large families or visiting guests.

Stylish design The egg cups come in a 4-pack of vibrant white, each with a stylish graduated design. Add a pop of colour to your kitchen and brighten up your breakfast table.

Durable stoneware These egg cups are constructed from high-quality, chip-resistant, ceramic stoneware, ensuring their durability and longevity. They are also designed to be easy to clean, being both dishwasher and microwave safe, making your breakfast routine convenient and efficient.

Matching products available Coordinate your kitchen seamlessly with matching Cooks Professional stoneware dinnerware items such as espresso cups, mugs and cast iron cookware. Create a harmonious and unified aesthetic throughout your kitchen.

Extended Warranty 2-year extended warranty.

K461