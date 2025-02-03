Zennox SPOT BUSTER PET | 750W | Carpet Cleaner: Lifts Spills, Stains | Refreshes Upholstery | Grey/Purple

Powerful Cleaning Enjoy efficient and thorough cleaning with 450W of power, tackling even the toughest stains on carpets, upholstery, and stairs.

Compact Design The cleaner's compact size ensures easy storage and maneuverability, making it perfect for quick spot-cleaning tasks around your home.

Large Capacity Tanks Equipped with spacious 1.8L capacity tanks, this cleaner allows for extended cleaning sessions without frequent refills, saving you time and effort.

Versatile Usage Safely clean a variety of surfaces, including carpets and upholstery, while its specialized design makes it an ideal tool for revitalizing staircases.

Easy Maintenance The user-friendly design ensures hassle-free cleaning not only for your surfaces but also for the device itself, making maintenance a breeze.

Reliable Performance Experience consistent and reliable cleaning results with the Zennox Spot Buster Carpet Upholstery Cleaner, designed to make your cleaning tasks efficient and effective.

Zennox SPOT BUSTER Carpet Cleaner

Discover the power of the Zennox Spot Buster Carpet Cleaner, designed to effectively remove spills and stains from a variety of surfaces in your home. With its versatile functionality, you can say goodbye to stubborn marks on carpets, upholstery, stairs, and even sealed hard floors.

Experience the convenience of on-the-go cleaning with our compact and portable design. No need for a valet service – effortlessly refresh your car interior and boot with ease. The Zennox Spot Buster is your go-to solution for maintaining a clean and inviting space. Featuring a long 1.2m hose and 5m long power cable, the Zennox Spot Buster ensures you can clean even those hard-to-reach areas effortlessly. Whether it's a step or an elusive corner, our carpet cleaner guarantees a thorough cleaning experience.

Say goodbye to post-cleaning hassles. Our self-clean function ensures your hose remains free from dirt and debris after each use, making maintenance a breeze. Tackle spills, stains, and marks on a variety of surfaces with the Zennox Spot Buster's multi-purpose attachment. From carpets and rugs to upholstery and car interiors, our cleaner is your all-in-one solution. The Zennox Spot Buster's slim design allows it to fit comfortably on a step or neatly stored in small cupboards. It's a powerful cleaning tool that doesn't compromise on convenience.

Cleaning doesn't end with dirt removal – our carpet cleaner ensures hassle-free maintenance. The large opening of the dirty water tank makes emptying and rinsing a quick and simple task. Elevate your cleaning routine with the Zennox Spot Buster Carpet Cleaner. Conquer spills, stains, and messes on various surfaces with ease.

Extended Warranty

2-year extended warranty automatically applied when you purchase direct from Cooks Professional.

K429