Cooks Professional Automatic Ice Maker | 2.2 Litre Water Tank | Quick and Easy with 2 Ice Size Options | Black

cooksprofessional No plumbing required Simply plug in to a mains power socket, fill with water and let it do the rest for you 2 ice size options Select whether you want small or large ice cubes Quick Makes ice in as little as 6 minutes Warranty 2-year warranty *See T&Cs Cooks Professional Ice Maker Make sure your party guests never go without a cold drink with the ice maker from Cooks Professional. This easy to use machine will give you ice in as little as six minutes and can make either small or large ice cubes. It has an impressive production capacity of 13kg in 24 hours. Easy to use With no plumbing necessary it’s so easy to use, simply fill the water tank up to the maximum fill line, replace the ice basket, turn it on and select the cube size it’s as easy as that. The machine will alert you if the water runs out and will also tell you when the ice is ready. The ice making cycle lasts between 6-13 minutes depending on the cube size you’ve selected*. Stylish This compact ice maker has a stylish design and comes in either red or silver to suit any kitchen. It is the perfect gadget for barbeques, parties or in offices, and it even comes with a free ice scoop. The machine also features a transparent viewing window to check on the progress of the ice *Please note The ice making cycle lasts 6-13 minutes depending on the ice cube size and the room temperature. The recommended room temperature for use is 10°C- 43°C. Specifications Dimensions D25 x W34 x H33cm Weight 7.8kg Power cord length 2m 220-240V / 50Hz K189 - Black G2797 - Silver G3471 - Copper y2mate - Cooks Professional Automatic Ice Maker_1080p

Sold by Cooks Professional Limited