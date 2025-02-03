Cooks Professional Retro Espresso Machine | 15-Bar Pressure | Steam Wand | Large 1.2L Water Tank | Grey/Copper

High performance Make your coffee shop favourites quickly and professionally with this powerful 15-bar pressure coffee machine.

Steam wand Use the steam wand to get perfectly hot and frothy milk to combine with your coffee, perfect for cappuccinos, lattes and even the perfect hot chocolate.

Large capacity Features a large 1.2-litre detachable and transparent water tank which means you have room to make multiple cups of coffee so there’s plenty to go around.

Retro design Perfect for the style-conscious coffee drinker, this coffee machine will look great in any kitchen, perfect for your morning coffee or catering for your guest’s after-dinner coffee.

Temperature gauge The analogue temperature gauge is to show the perfect temperature range for coffee and steam to help you make the perfect coffee.

Cooks Professional 15-Bar Retro Coffee Machine

Infuse style, performance and convenience in one fantastic machine with this 15-bar digital coffee machine from Cooks Professional. Whether you like a strong espresso, a smooth creamy latte or a flat white, you can create a coffee to suit your every mood in your own home with this brilliant machine. You can even mix hot chocolate powder with milk and heat it up using the steam arm to create luxuriously fluffy hot chocolate.

Treat yourself to an indulgent coffee by simply filling the porta filter with ground coffee using the included coffee scoop. Insert the handle into the machine and select the coffee that you want. If you want to add hot frothy milk, simply fill a suitable jug with milk and heat it using the steam wand.

The coffee machine comes with a coffee scoop, so you can measure the correct amount of coffee grinds every time. The coffee machine is easy to clean thanks to the removable stainless-steel drip-tray. This stylish retro coffee machine with chrome-plated accents is the perfect accessory for your kitchen worktop.

Extended Warranty

2-year extended warranty automatically applied when you purchase direct from Cooks Professional.

K526