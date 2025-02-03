Stainless Steel Silver Metal Wastebin 8L

Stainless Steel Silver Metal Wastebin 8L. Size: 22.5X33cm. Introducing our Silver Metal Dustbin, a harmonious blend of elegance and innovation, designed to enhance the functionality and aesthetics of any space. This 8L bin features a cutting-edge hydraulic damping system that ensures a slow, silent opening and closing mechanism, eliminating noise for a tranquil environment. Crafted from premium metal with a sleek silver finish, it presents not only durability but also a touch of modern elegance. The innovative double-barrel design simplifies cleaning and maintenance, allowing for easy lifting and disposal. Equipped with a sanitary pedal, this wastebin provides a hygienic solution to waste disposal, minimising contact and promoting a cleaner, healthier space. Ideal for offices, kitchens, and bathrooms, our Silver Metal Wastebin marries utility with sophistication, making it a must-have for those who value functionality and style.

Sold by Janrax (Shop Inc Ltd)