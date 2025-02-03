Marketplace.
image 1 of Pack of 100 Assorted Glitter Chenille Stem Pipe Cleaners 0.6 x 30cm

Pack of 100 Assorted Glitter Chenille Stem Pipe Cleaners 0.6 x 30cm

No ratings yet

Write a review

£6.88

£6.88/each

Sold and sent by Janrax

Delivered by post or courier
FREE delivery for:
Find out more about Marketplace
*Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

Pack of 100 Assorted Glitter Chenille Stem Pipe Cleaners 0.6 x 30cm
Pack of 100 Glitter Chenille Stem Pipe Cleaners 0.6 x 30cm. Dive into a world of sparkle and creativity with our Pack of 100 Assorted Glitter Chenille Stem Pipe Cleaners. These pipe cleaners measure 0.6cm in diameter and 30cm in length, perfect for a wide array of crafting needs. Each stem is infused with glitter, adding a dazzling touch to your creations, whether you're crafting festive decorations, engaging models, or playful educational tools. This assorted pack comes in a variety of colors, all shimmering with glitter, ready to brighten any project. The flexibility of these chenille stems allows for easy shaping and bending, enabling artists and crafters of all ages to bring their imaginative ideas to life. They're not only a joy to work with but also an effective way to enhance fine motor skills and creativity in a fun, tactile way. Whether for classroom activities, home crafting sessions, or elaborate art projects, these glitter chenille stem pipe cleaners offer both the quality and the quantity to spark endless possibilities. Add a touch of glamour to your craft supplies with these versatile, sparkly stems, and watch your creative projects shine.
Sold by Janrax (Shop Inc Ltd)

View all Cleaning Supplies

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here