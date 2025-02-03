Pack of 100 Assorted Glitter Chenille Stem Pipe Cleaners 0.6 x 30cm

Pack of 100 Glitter Chenille Stem Pipe Cleaners 0.6 x 30cm. Dive into a world of sparkle and creativity with our Pack of 100 Assorted Glitter Chenille Stem Pipe Cleaners. These pipe cleaners measure 0.6cm in diameter and 30cm in length, perfect for a wide array of crafting needs. Each stem is infused with glitter, adding a dazzling touch to your creations, whether you're crafting festive decorations, engaging models, or playful educational tools. This assorted pack comes in a variety of colors, all shimmering with glitter, ready to brighten any project. The flexibility of these chenille stems allows for easy shaping and bending, enabling artists and crafters of all ages to bring their imaginative ideas to life. They're not only a joy to work with but also an effective way to enhance fine motor skills and creativity in a fun, tactile way. Whether for classroom activities, home crafting sessions, or elaborate art projects, these glitter chenille stem pipe cleaners offer both the quality and the quantity to spark endless possibilities. Add a touch of glamour to your craft supplies with these versatile, sparkly stems, and watch your creative projects shine.

Sold by Janrax (Shop Inc Ltd)