Pack of 10 Portrait 7x5 inch L Shape Acrylic Photo Frame - Sign Holder - ACR57V

Pack of 10 Portrait L Shape Acrylic Photo Frame - Clear Sign Holder by Janrax. Size: 7x5 inch (13x18cm) Ideal for holding signs, menus, photos etc. Made of high-quality, transparent acrylic. Easy to use - simply slide the paper into the display. More sizes and orientation available in the Janrax range.

Sold by Janrax (Shop Inc Ltd)