Marketplace.
image 1 of Christow Toilet Roll Holder Cabinet Freestanding Grey Bamboo Wood Bathroom Unit

Christow Toilet Roll Holder Cabinet Freestanding Grey Bamboo Wood Bathroom Unit

No ratings yet

Write a review

£29.99

£29.99/each

Sold and sent by TII Brands

Delivered by post or courier
FREE delivery for:
Find out more about Marketplace
*Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

Christow Toilet Roll Holder Cabinet Freestanding Grey Bamboo Wood Bathroom Unit
This Grey Toilet Roll Holder Cabinet is a toilet roll holder and storage cabinet rolled into one. It features a reel at the top to easily tear off a sheet of paper and slimline cabinet to store up to four spare rolls. Plus, a grey finish and bamboo top for a beautiful, natural look.Slimline DesignThe cabinet is 70cm tall, 18cm wide, and 20cm deep for spaces big or small. Its slimline shape makes it perfect for displaying beside a toilet without taking up valuable space.Cabinet with ShelfThe cabinet is made from durable MDF with a silver-coloured handle on the door and metal hinges to easily open. It contains two levels of storage to store up to four toilet rolls.Easy to AssembleThe cabinet is delivered flat-packed with minimal parts, full fixings, and N/A instructions for easy assembly. No tools are required other than a Phillips screwdriver.
Standing toilet roll holder cabinet measures H79cm x W18cm x D20cmDurable MDF with a grey finish and a beautiful, natural bamboo topTelescopic toilet roll reel at the top to easily tear off a sheet of paper
Sold by TII Brands (This Is It Stores Ltd)

View all Bathroom Furniture

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here