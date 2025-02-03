Christow Toilet Roll Holder Cabinet Freestanding Grey Bamboo Wood Bathroom Unit

This Grey Toilet Roll Holder Cabinet is a toilet roll holder and storage cabinet rolled into one. It features a reel at the top to easily tear off a sheet of paper and slimline cabinet to store up to four spare rolls. Plus, a grey finish and bamboo top for a beautiful, natural look. Slimline Design The cabinet is 70cm tall, 18cm wide, and 20cm deep for spaces big or small. Its slimline shape makes it perfect for displaying beside a toilet without taking up valuable space. Cabinet with Shelf The cabinet is made from durable MDF with a silver-coloured handle on the door and metal hinges to easily open. It contains two levels of storage to store up to four toilet rolls. Easy to Assemble The cabinet is delivered flat-packed with minimal parts, full fixings, and N/A instructions for easy assembly. No tools are required other than a Phillips screwdriver.

Standing toilet roll holder cabinet measures H79cm x W18cm x D20cm Durable MDF with a grey finish and a beautiful, natural bamboo top Telescopic toilet roll reel at the top to easily tear off a sheet of paper

Sold by TII Brands (This Is It Stores Ltd)