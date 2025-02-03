Christow Bathroom Shelf Cabinet White Freestanding Tallboy Storage Shelving Unit

This Tallboy Bathroom Cabinet from Christow has a tall, slimline shape to utilise the full height of your bathroom space. Painted white for a fresh, modern look, it features a cupboard and three open shelves to provide plenty of storage for your bathroom essentials. Internal Storage Shelves Designed with a silver-coloured handle on the cabinet door and metal hinges to easily open and close. Contains two levels of storage to easily store and organise belongings. Open Storage Shelves It also has three open shelves which are 25cm tall, 40cm wide, and 38cm deep (approx.). Perfect for decorating with objects to brighten whatever room you to display it in. Tongue & Groove Panels Made from durable MDF with screw holes hidden on the inside for a smooth outer finish. Its look is lifted by attractive tongue-and-groove style panels on the door and sides. Easy to Assemble The tallboy is delivered flat-packed with minimal parts, full fixings, and N/A instructions for easy assembly. No tools are needed other than a Phillips head screwdriver.

Measures H160cm x W40cm x D38cm to utilise the height of your room Durable MDF construction with a white finish for a fresh, modern look Cabinet has a stylish silver handle and contains 2 levels of storage space

Sold by TII Brands (This Is It Stores Ltd)