Marketplace.
image 1 of Christow Bathroom Shelf Cabinet Grey Bamboo Freestanding Tallboy Storage Unit

Christow Bathroom Shelf Cabinet Grey Bamboo Freestanding Tallboy Storage Unit

No ratings yet

Write a review

£89.99

£89.99/each

Sold and sent by TII Brands

Delivered by post or courier
FREE delivery for:
Find out more about Marketplace
*Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

Christow Bathroom Shelf Cabinet Grey Bamboo Freestanding Tallboy Storage Unit
This Grey Tallboy Bathroom Cabinet is perfect for utilising the full height of your bathroom and freeing up valuable space. It has a cupboard and three shelves to store your essentials. Plus, a stylish grey finish with bamboo shelves for a beautiful, natural look.Internal Storage ShelvesDesigned with a silver-coloured handle on the cabinet door and metal hinges to easily open and close. Contains two levels of storage to easily store and organise belongings.Open Storage ShelvesIt also has three open bamboo shelves which are 25cm tall, 40cm wide, and 38cm deep (approx.). Perfect for decorating with objects to brighten up your bathroom.Tongue & Groove PanelsMade from durable MDF with screw holes hidden on the inside for a smooth outer finish. Its look is lifted by attractive tongue-and-groove style panels on the door and sides.Easy to AssembleThe tallboy is delivered flat-packed with minimal parts, full fixings, and N/A instructions for easy assembly. No tools are needed other than a Phillips head screwdriver.
Measures H160cm x W40cm x D38cm to utilise the height of your roomDurable MDF construction with a grey finish for a fresh, modern lookCabinet has a stylish silver handle and contains 2 levels of storage space
Sold by TII Brands (This Is It Stores Ltd)

View all Bathroom Furniture

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here