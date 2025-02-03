Wooden Barrel Wine Rack (8 Bottle)

Store your wine in style with this Barrel-Shaped Wooden Wine Rack from Christow. Crafted from composite wood with an elegant oak-effect finish, it's a stylish statement piece that's guaranteed to impress your guests. “Rioja, anyone?”

8-Bottle Capacity

The wine rack has groove shelves to store 8 x 75cl bottles of wine. It's also suitable for storing most 1-litre bottles. Please be aware that the neck will stick out further than a 75cl bottle.

Flat Tabletop

The wine rack has a flat top to display a bottle and complementary nibbles, such as cheese and olives. The top is emblazoned with ‘King's Old Wineries' text with a burnt wood effect.

Stylish Design Features

The wine rack features bands around the base and top with gold-painted replica rivets to replicate the metal bands found on a real wine barrel. It's a stylish gift for wine connoisseurs.

Compact Size

The freestanding wine rack measures 50cm tall and has a diameter of 27cm. Its compact size makes it perfect for decorating a kitchen worktop as well as displaying on your floor.

Specifications

Capacity: 8 x 75cl bottles

Material: Composite wood

Stylish barrel-shaped design

Flat top to display a bottle

H50cm x W27cm x D27cm