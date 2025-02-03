Marketplace.
image 1 of Wooden Barrel Wine Rack (8 Bottle)

Wooden Barrel Wine Rack (8 Bottle)

No ratings yet

Write a review
This product's currently out of stock
Rest of shelf

Sold and sent by TII Brands

Delivered by post or courier
FREE delivery for:
Find out more about Marketplace
*Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

Wooden Barrel Wine Rack (8 Bottle)
Store your wine in style with this Barrel-Shaped Wooden Wine Rack from Christow. Crafted from composite wood with an elegant oak-effect finish, it's a stylish statement piece that's guaranteed to impress your guests. “Rioja, anyone?”8-Bottle CapacityThe wine rack has groove shelves to store 8 x 75cl bottles of wine. It's also suitable for storing most 1-litre bottles. Please be aware that the neck will stick out further than a 75cl bottle.Flat TabletopThe wine rack has a flat top to display a bottle and complementary nibbles, such as cheese and olives. The top is emblazoned with ‘King's Old Wineries' text with a burnt wood effect.Stylish Design FeaturesThe wine rack features bands around the base and top with gold-painted replica rivets to replicate the metal bands found on a real wine barrel. It's a stylish gift for wine connoisseurs.Compact SizeThe freestanding wine rack measures 50cm tall and has a diameter of 27cm. Its compact size makes it perfect for decorating a kitchen worktop as well as displaying on your floor.SpecificationsCapacity: 8 x 75cl bottlesMaterial: Composite woodStylish barrel-shaped designFlat top to display a bottleH50cm x W27cm x D27cm
Sold by TII Brands (This Is It Stores Ltd)

View all Kitchen & Dining Furniture

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here