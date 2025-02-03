Pilates Ball - Green

Build your core strength and balance with this Small Pilates Ball from Core Balance. Designed with a diameter of 23cm, the small inflatable ball can be used partially or fully inflated to add instability to exercises and improve your posture during yoga and Pilates.

Extra-Thick & Anti-Burst Design

Our small Pilates ball is made from soft, anti-burst PVC which is abrasion-resistant for ultimate durability. If it gets punctured, it will slowly deflate rather than bursting.

Anti-Slip for a Confident Workout

An anti-slip surface helps to keep the ball in place when you're working out. It also makes it extra grippy when pressure is applied to it, such as squeezing it between your legs.

Large 200kg Weight Capacity

Our Pilates ball may be small, but it's mighty tough. It's specially designed to support a maximum weight capacity of 200kg (a huge 39 stone) without bursting.

Inflation Tube for Easy Inflation

Simply insert the inflation tube into the inflation hole, then blow into the tube to inflate the ball. Once the ball is inflated, insert the stopper plug to prevent air escaping.

Compact to Carry Wherever You Go

Our Pilates ball also includes a spare stopper plug and a plug removal tool. The removable tool allows you to easily deflate the ball and take it on your travels.

Free from Phthalates & Harmful Compounds

Our Pilates ball is fully tested to ensure the lowest possible reading of toxic chemicals. It's free from phthalates, carcinogens, and short-chain chlorinated paraffins (SCCPs).

Contents

Pilates ball (23cm)

Inflation tube

2 x stopper plugs

Plug removal tool

Instructions