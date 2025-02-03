Pilates Ring - Green

Add a new dimension to your Pilates workout with the Core Balance Pilates Ring. Simple to use and perfect for toning muscles, this versatile prop provides gentle to moderate resistance whilst exercising and gives your body feedback to identify which muscle groups you’re working. Designed for a comfortable workout The ring has a diameter of 15 inches and is made from strong, flexible metal with a thick foam surround and two foam pads for a safe and comfortable workout. The pads are situated on the interior and exterior of the ring, making it easier to grip so that you can work out even longer. How does the Pilates Ring work? The Pilates Ring can be used to work the arms and upper body by holding it between both hands and pushing gently together. It can also be held between your ankles or thighs to strengthen your leg muscles. As the sides are pushed together, they create resistance. What are the benefits of using it? This spring-like resistance system is perfect for full body workouts. The repetitive movements and pressure exerted helps to slim down and firm up targeted muscles. Due to its low impact, it defines muscles without difficulty or risk of injury. It's great for fitness pros and novices alike.

Sold by TII Brands (This Is It Stores Ltd)