Anti-Burst Gym Ball

Build your core strength and balance with the Core Balance Anti-Burst Gym Ball. Because the inflatable ball is unstable to sit, lie or lean on, it constantly engages your core as your stabiliser muscles go into overdrive to help you maintain your balance.Durable Anti-Burst DesignThe inflatable gym ball is made from anti-burst PVC material for superior durability under pressure. Should it get punctured, it will slowly deflate rather than popping.Anti-Slip For Greater BalanceAnti-slip lines around the perimeter of the ball provide superior grip. This stops it slipping and rolling under your weight, giving you greater confidence when you're working out.Versatile Fitness AidBecause you can sit, lie and lean on the ball, it's perfect for challenging your core whilst performing crunches and other exercises. You can also sit or lie on it when doing dumbbell exercises or use it as a prop to take yoga postures to a new level.Get Fit Whilst You SitEven sitting on a gym ball engages your core which is why many people use gym balls as office chairs. If you wish to use your gym ball as a chair, we recommend buying a gym ball one size larger than you would for exercise. See our size guide below.Includes Pump & Tape MeasureThe gym ball includes a pump and a tape measure to easily inflate to the correct capacity. A spare stopper plug and a tool to remove the plug are also included.Size GuideHeight: 4'8” to 5'3” Gym Ball: 55cmHeight: 5'4” to 5'10” Gym Ball: 65cmHeight: 5'10” to 6'4” Gym Ball: 75cmHeight: 6'4” and over Gym Ball: 85cmMaximum weight capacity: 250kg

Sold by TII Brands (This Is It Stores Ltd)