Countertop Ice Cube Maker - 2L Self-Cleaning Machine With 15kg Daily Output - White

Our Countertop Ice Cube Maker produces up to 15kg of ice daily, outpacing competitors. The sleek design means the machine can be positioned where it's needed most, whether that's in a kitchen, office or behind a bar. Select your preferred ice cube size effortlessly, and witness the process through the extra-large, transparent viewing lid. With the intelligent indicator sensor, you'll be notified when the ice tray reaches capacity or requires water. Enjoy peace of mind as the self-cleaning function refreshes the machine in just 250 seconds. Experience unrivalled performance and convenience with our Ice Cube Maker.

Quick Ice at Home: Featuring a large 2L water tank, this home ice maker creates up to 15kg of ice per day in 6-9 minute intervals, ensuring you never run out of ice again.

2 Ice Cube Sizes: Choose between small (7 grams, 24mm x 20mm) and large (9 grams, 28mm x 23mm) ice cube sizes to create the perfect cocktails and cold drinks or ice bottles and preserve frozen food.

Bullet-shaped Ice: Unlike other ice makers that make square, round or nugget-shaped ice, our machine creates bullet-shaped ice cubes that melt slower and have a soft texture to chew, ensuring to never ruin the taste of your drink.

Self-Cleaning Function: At a touch of a button, the ice maker cleans itself in only 250 seconds to prevent limescale and keep your ice fresh for longer.

Compact Countertop Machine: The sleek design and neutral colourway ensure the machine will look great in any kitchen, bar, camper van or office.