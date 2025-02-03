Double Size Camping Air Bed – Navy/White

Elevate your camping experience with our latest innovation, the Double Size Camping Air Bed. A revolutionary design, this air bed comes with an easy-to-use bag pump that inflates the bed in just 10 pumps, eliminating the need for electricity. The pioneering air bed is designed with a robust internal support structure of 35 air coils for a restful night’s sleep at the campsite, in the mountains or at home and its double size supports up to 227kg, ideal for two adults. The waterproof and durable material safeguards against the elements, making it perfect for outdoor adventures. The surface is luxuriously soft and adds an extra layer of comfort, just like sleeping in your bed at home. 2-in-1 Bag Pump: Only 10 pumps to inflate your air bed with the included bag pump. Double Size Comfort: Generously sized for couples or solo adventurers seeking ample space and comfort. Durable and Waterproof: Constructed from robust materials with a waterproof flocked top, it resists punctures and ensures longevity. Internal Support Structure: Featuring 35 air coils to support your body head to toe, guaranteeing a restful night's sleep. No Electricity Required: The bag pump inflates the bed without an electrical outlet. Portable and Practical: Pack and transport your air bed using the multifunctional, extra-large bag pump. Multiple Inflating Options: Featuring 2 valves to use with any standard electrical or non-electrical pump if needed.

Sold by One Retail Group (One Retail Group Limited)