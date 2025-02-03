Marketplace.
image 1 of King Size Air Bed Built-in Electric Pump and Pillow

King Size Air Bed Built-in Electric Pump and Pillow

No ratings yet

Write a review

£62.99

£62.99/each

Sold and sent by One Retail Group

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

King Size Air Bed Built-in Electric Pump and Pillow
Don’t look elsewhere! In this King Size Air Bed, you’ve found the perfect alternative to a bed when you need that extra sleeping space for family and friends. The O-Beam technology and a built-in raised pillow provide essential full-body support, combined with a real bed's luxurious feel and comfort for a perfect night’s sleep. The integrated raised pillow will improve spinal alignment and sleeping posture. In addition, we’ve designed the air bed with a built-in pump which will quickly inflate to firmness in just 90 seconds, meaning you’ll soon be able to get a restful night’s sleep. We’ve designed the Air Bed with convenience and durability in mind. Combining a soft flocked waterproof top and thick PVC material, the hard-wearing construction ensures your raised airbed will last a lifetime while providing a quick and effective sleeping solution when you need it the most.Built-in Electric Pump - 180 Seconds Inflation: The air bed will automatically inflate in 90 seconds when plugged into mains.Integrated Raised Pillow: Keeps your head and neck supported overnight.Waterproof Flock Coating: 100% waterproof and super-soft coating keeps the air bed dry in case of spills or when camping outdoors.Anti-Slip Bottom Layer: Keeps the air bed firmly in place even if you wiggle at night.35 Structured Air Coils: Provide superior bed-like support to the entire body.
Sold by One Retail Group (One Retail Group Limited)

View all Camping & Caravanning

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here