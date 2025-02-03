Single Size Air Bed - Built-in Electric Pump and Pillow

Don’t look elsewhere! In this Single Size Air Bed, you’ve found the perfect alternative to a bed when you need that extra sleeping space for family and friends. The O-Beam technology and a built-in raised pillow provide essential full-body support, combined with a real bed's luxurious feel and comfort for a perfect night’s sleep. The integrated raised pillow will improve spinal alignment and sleeping posture. In addition, we’ve designed the air bed with a built-in pump which will quickly inflate to firmness in just 90 seconds, meaning you’ll soon be able to get a restful night’s sleep. We’ve designed the Air Bed with convenience and durability in mind. Combining a soft flocked waterproof top and thick PVC material, the hard-wearing construction ensures your raised airbed will last a lifetime while providing a quick and effective sleeping solution when you need it the most.

Built-in Electric Pump - 90 Seconds Inflation: The air bed will automatically inflate in 90 seconds when plugged into mains.

Integrated Raised Pillow: Keeps your head and neck supported overnight.

Waterproof Flock Coating: 100% waterproof and super-soft coating keeps the air bed dry in case of spills or when camping outdoors.

Anti-Slip Bottom Layer: Keeps the air bed firmly in place even if you wiggle at night.

21 Structured Air Coils: Provide superior bed-like support to the entire body.