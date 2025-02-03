Marketplace.
image 1 of King Size Comfort Air Bed – Grey/Navy

King Size Comfort Air Bed – Grey/Navy

No ratings yet

Write a review

£67.99

£67.99/each

Sold and sent by One Retail Group

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

King Size Comfort Air Bed – Grey/Navy
This Premium King Size Air Bed is made with an ultra-high quality, hard-wearing puncture-resistant material. A powerful and easy-to-use electric pump (mains powered) is included to allow full inflation in just 3 minutes, with an additional deflation setting so air can be removed to reduce storage size when not in use. A manual air valve has also been fitted should you wish to inflate or deflate the air bed without the included pump. The built-in raised pillow provides added neck and head support for a great night's sleep, and the air bed has been covered with a soft-touch waterproof flock coating making it perfect for use both at home or when camping.Large King Size: Perfect for a couple or two friends, our king-size air bed has enough space for you to enjoy a restful night's sleep and wiggle as much as you want.Built-in Electric Pump: Forget about having to manually inflate your air bed - just plug it in and it will quickly inflate itself in just 3 minutes.High-Quality Construction: The fully waterproof flock coating ensures no rain or spills will penetrate the air bed, while the hard-wearing material protects against punctures and scratches.Home Comfort & Support: Fitted with 35 structured internal air coils and an integrated pillow, this air bed provides the same luxurious comfort as your bed at home.
Sold by One Retail Group (One Retail Group Limited)

View all Camping & Caravanning

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here