King Size Comfort Air Bed – Grey/Navy

This Premium King Size Air Bed is made with an ultra-high quality, hard-wearing puncture-resistant material. A powerful and easy-to-use electric pump (mains powered) is included to allow full inflation in just 3 minutes, with an additional deflation setting so air can be removed to reduce storage size when not in use. A manual air valve has also been fitted should you wish to inflate or deflate the air bed without the included pump. The built-in raised pillow provides added neck and head support for a great night's sleep, and the air bed has been covered with a soft-touch waterproof flock coating making it perfect for use both at home or when camping. Large King Size: Perfect for a couple or two friends, our king-size air bed has enough space for you to enjoy a restful night's sleep and wiggle as much as you want. Built-in Electric Pump: Forget about having to manually inflate your air bed - just plug it in and it will quickly inflate itself in just 3 minutes. High-Quality Construction: The fully waterproof flock coating ensures no rain or spills will penetrate the air bed, while the hard-wearing material protects against punctures and scratches. Home Comfort & Support: Fitted with 35 structured internal air coils and an integrated pillow, this air bed provides the same luxurious comfort as your bed at home.

