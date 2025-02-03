King Size Comfort Lite Air Bed – Grey/Navy

Take your rest to new heights with the King Size Comfort Lite Air Bed. Crafted with an internal support structure accommodating up to 227 kg, this air bed guarantees unrivalled support for a restful night. Elevated off the ground for easy entry and exit, it prioritises accessibility and skips the built-in pillow for customisable comfort. In addition, a high-powered pump is built-in for full inflation in less than 3 minutes and the robust construction and flock coating ensure waterproof resilience, safeguarding against rain and spills.

Robust Internal Support Structure: Engineered with 40 structured air coils for exceptional strength, it supports up to 227 kg for unmatched durability and stability.

Optimised Height: Elevated design facilitates easy on and off, ensuring a seamless bedtime routine.

Pillow-Free Comfort: Embrace a personalised sleep experience with no built-in pillow, allowing you to choose your preferred head support.

King-Size Luxury: Enjoy generous space, perfect for couples or friends seeking a restful night's sleep.

Built-in Electric Pump: Say goodbye to manual inflation; the built-in electric pump swiftly inflates and deflates the mattress in under 3 minutes.

Waterproof and Resilient: The fully waterproof flock coating shields against rain and spills, while the robust material defends against punctures and scratches.

Portable Convenience: Carry your comfort wherever you go with the included travel bag, perfect for adventurous journeys or relocations.