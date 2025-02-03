Single Comfort Plus Air Bed – Navy/White

Sleep better with this Single Comfort Plus Air Bed. It’s designed with an internal support structure that mimics the slats on a traditional bed to provide unrivalled support and comfort throughout the night. Its ergonomic design suits all body types and its 53cm raised height makes it extremely easy to get on or off. In addition, a high-powered pump is built-in for full inflation in less than 2 minutes with an integrated pillow that provides exceptional head and neck support.

Single Size: Perfect for an individual to enjoy a restful night's sleep, this single air bed provides maximum comfort whether camping or moving house.

Built-in Electric Pump: Forget about having to manually inflate your air bed - just plug it in and it will quickly inflate itself in less than 2 minutes

High-Quality Construction: The fully waterproof flock coating ensures no rain or spills will penetrate the air bed, while the hard-wearing material protects against punctures and scratches.

Home Comfort & Support: Fitted with 5 I Beams and an integrated raised pillow, this air bed provides the same luxurious comfort as your bed at home.

Travel Bag: Take your air bed with you on all your adventures or when moving with the included carry bag.