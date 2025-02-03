King Size Camping Air Bed – Navy/White

Enjoy a comfortable night's sleep anywhere with this King Size Camping Air Bed. It features a soft, waterproof flock top and an innovative wave-beam support structure that imitates the internal structure of a real mattress for head-to-toe support throughout the night. This airbed comes with a built-in manual pump and a high-powered, rechargeable USB pump that can inflate the airbed in less than 2 minutes. The pump is easily charged via a standard USB cable.

Large King Size: Perfect for a couple or two friends, our king size air bed has enough space for you to enjoy a restful night's sleep and wiggle as much as you want.

Rechargeable USB Pump: Whether travelling by car, van or minibus, this air bed can be inflated and deflated anywhere with the rechargeable USB pump.

High-Quality Construction: The fully waterproof flock coating ensures no rain or spills will penetrate the air bed, while the extra-thick and durable PVC material protects against punctures and scratches.

Home Comfort & Support: Fitted with an internal wave-beam structure, this air bed provides the same luxurious comfort as your bed at home.

Travel Bag: Take your air bed with you on all your adventures or when moving with the included carry bag.