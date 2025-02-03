Double Size Comfort Air Bed – Grey/Navy

This Double Size Comfort Air Bed is made with an ultra-high quality, hard-wearing puncture resistant-material. A powerful and easy-to-use electric pump (mains powered) is integrated into the air bed to allow total inflation in just 3 minutes, with an additional deflation setting so air can be removed to reduce storage size when not in use. A manual air valve has also been fitted should you wish to inflate or deflate the air bed without the included pump. The built-in raised pillow provides added neck and head support for a great night's sleep, and the airbed has been covered with a soft-touch waterproof flock making it perfect for use both at home or when camping. Double Size: Perfect for couple or two friends, our king-size air bed has enough space for you to enjoy a restful night's sleep and wiggle as much as you want. Built-In Electric Pump: Inflate the air bed to full firmness in just 3 minutes with the built-in electric pump that can be easily plugged into mains. High-Quality Construction: The fully waterproof flock coating ensures no rain or spills will penetrate the air bed, while the extra-thick 15 gauge material protects against punctures and scratches. Home Comfort & Support: Fitted with 28 structured air coils, this air bed provides the same luxurious comfort as your bed at home.

Sold by One Retail Group (One Retail Group Limited)