1500ml Mini Dehumidifier

1500ml Mini Dehumidifier
This next generation 1500ml Premium Mini Dehumidifier quickly and efficiently reduces humidity in small rooms up to 2200 cubic feet. It features innovative Peltier technology which provides whisper-quiet operation in bedrooms, bathrooms, homes, offices, garages and RVs. It can remove up to 500ml of water per day and features a large 1500ml water tank with a viewing portal. Its compact and stylish design makes it suitable for use in any room, cupboard or small space.Next-Generation Peltier Technology: Capable of removing up to 500ml of water per day with a 1500ml water tank capacity. Ideal for rooms up to 2200 cubic feet (220 sq. ft).More Powerful & Efficient: This highly efficient dehumidifier uses up to 45% less energy per hour than similar models and has a wider operating temperature range of 15-50°C. Perfect for high humidity in your home, kitchen, bathroom, RV or garage.Costs as little as 1p/hour to run: Our dehumidifier has been designed to be energy-efficient with low power consumption.Ultra-Quiet Operation: Engineered with innovative Thermo-Electric Cooling Technology (Peltier) which operates without a compressor meaning whisper-quiet operation in bedrooms, bathrooms, and offices.Intelligent Auto Shut-Off: When the water tank reaches maximum capacity the dehumidifier will automatically shut off and the LED light will turn on, indicating the water tank needs draining.Easy To Empty & Clean: The top of the water tank is fully detachable providing a quick and easy way to empty and clean the tank. Features a water level viewing portal.
