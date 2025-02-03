Delhicious Migh-tea Moisture Multipurpose Balm- Fragrance Free

Our award-winning multipurpose balm in a fragrance free version for even more sensitive skin. Delivers instant long-lasting relief for dry skin and can be used on the face and body. Caffeine from our signature Indian Black Assam Tea contains anti-inflammatory properties to reduce redness and soothe skin from within. Easy to apply and melts into your skin leaving you buttery soft and smooth all over after just one use. Dermatologist approved. Clinically proven results

Packaged in an eco friendly 100 percent recyclable cardboard pot. Free from Artificial fragrance, Essential Oils, Lanolin, Mineral Oil, Parabens, Steroids, Phtalates, Propylene Glycol, Sulfates, Talc, Ethanol & Formaldehydes