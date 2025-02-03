It Luggage Vitalize Gothic Grape 2 Wheel Cabin Suitcase

Bring more with you on your next trip with the Vitalize collection by It Luggage, part of our award winning World's Lightest range of cases. The ultralight design means you can bring more of you items with you while also giving a flat packing area meaning crease free clothes. The multi-stop handle is comfortable for all heights to use while the 2 wheels glide smoothly while on your travels. The interior features compression straps to keep your items in place Cabin External Dimensions: 55 x 39.5 x 19cm Cabin Internal Dimensions: 49 x 38 x 19cm Cabin Capacity: 35L Cabin Weight: 1.58kg 10 Year Warranty

