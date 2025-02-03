Marketplace.
image 1 of It Luggage Vitalize Gothic Grape 2 Wheel Cabin Suitcase

It Luggage Vitalize Gothic Grape 2 Wheel Cabin Suitcase

No ratings yet

Write a review

£35.00

£35.00/each

Sold and sent by IT Luggage

Delivered by post or courier
FREE delivery for:
Find out more about Marketplace
*Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

It Luggage Vitalize Gothic Grape 2 Wheel Cabin Suitcase
Bring more with you on your next trip with the Vitalize collection by It Luggage, part of our award winning World's Lightest range of cases. The ultralight design means you can bring more of you items with you while also giving a flat packing area meaning crease free clothes. The multi-stop handle is comfortable for all heights to use while the 2 wheels glide smoothly while on your travels. The interior features compression straps to keep your items in placeCabin External Dimensions: 55 x 39.5 x 19cmCabin Internal Dimensions: 49 x 38 x 19cmCabin Capacity: 35LCabin Weight: 1.58kg10 Year Warranty
Sold by IT Luggage (IT Luggage Limited)

View all Luggage & Travel

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here