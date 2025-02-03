Nikko VaporizR3 12 Inch RC Car - Orange

Tackle any terrain no matter what the weather with the Nikko VarorizR 3. This 12 inch car can go on land, water and snow. With USB recharging and the power of its 6.4V LiFePo4 lithium polymer quick charge battery, you’ll be charged up and ready to run in no time at all. Comes with a 2.4GHz remote control that enables 10 plus player racing and has a range of 40 metres at speeds of up to 9.3mph. The remote control requires 3 x AAA batteries, supplied. Suits ages 6 years plus.

