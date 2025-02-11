Mason Cash Grey Non Tip Lettered Dog Bowl 21Cm M/O

The Mason Cash Grey Non Tip Dog Bowl is a design Classic and is suitable for both food and water. Made from heavy duty stoneware, the bowl is practical and durable. The weight of stoneware makes the bowl difficult to move and tip over, even for the most playful dog. The thick walls are chip and bite resistant and also help keep water and food cooler for longer. The bowl is not only non-tip but also features angled sides, perfect for dogs with longer ears, allowing them to feed whilst preventing their ears from dipping into their food or water. The bowl is dishwasher, microwave and freezer safe. The Mason Cash Pet Bowls has been a symbol of quality, functionality and sophistication for over 70 years, and remains practical for today's modern home. All Mason Cash animal bowls are endorsed by the RSPCA.

Sold by Fetch