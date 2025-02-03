Marketplace.
Mikki Easy Grooming Kitten Grooming Kit

Mikki Easy Grooming Kitten Grooming Kit

No ratings yet

Write a review

£14.59

£14.59/each

Sold and sent by Fetch

Delivered by post or courier
FREE delivery for:
Find out more about Marketplace
*Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

Mikki Easy Grooming Kitten Grooming Kit
The Mikki Kitten Grooming Kit Is Designed To Help Get Your Kitten Used To Being Groomed And To Make This An Enjoyable Event For Both Of You. The Slicker Brush Helps Remove Moulting Hair While The Comb Helps Tackle Any Stubborn Matts And Tangles. The Flexible Head Gives A More Gentle Brushing Experience For You And Your Pet. The Flea Comb Can Be Used As Part Of A Flea Control Program. Holding Your Cat Firmly But Gently, Start With The Slicker Brush, Then The Comb And Finally The Flea Comb.
Sold by Fetch

View all Cat Toys & Accessories

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here