Mikki Easy Grooming Kitten Grooming Kit

The Mikki Kitten Grooming Kit Is Designed To Help Get Your Kitten Used To Being Groomed And To Make This An Enjoyable Event For Both Of You. The Slicker Brush Helps Remove Moulting Hair While The Comb Helps Tackle Any Stubborn Matts And Tangles. The Flexible Head Gives A More Gentle Brushing Experience For You And Your Pet. The Flea Comb Can Be Used As Part Of A Flea Control Program. Holding Your Cat Firmly But Gently, Start With The Slicker Brush, Then The Comb And Finally The Flea Comb.

